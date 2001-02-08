Fox ratings in Temptation's sway
Fox's Temptation Island continues to work its magic and new comedy Grounded For Life had another solid outing Wednesday night, leading Fox to another nightly victory in the adults 18-49 demo.
The controversial reality series Temptation Island attracted 16.7 million viewers and a 9.2 rating/21 sharein national Nielsen numbers. Temptation trounced its 9 p.m. ET/PT time competition in the key adults 18-49 demo, beating NBC's West Wing by 37% (6.7/15) and ABC comedies Drew Carey and Spin City (6.0/14) by 53%.
As for Grounded For Life, the midseason addition averaged a 5.3/13 in adults 18-49 and 10.4 million viewers. Grounded For Life topped its That `70s Show lead-in in all ratings categories and has improved its 8:30 p.m. ET/PT time period by 49% in adults 18-49 and 31% in viewers. - Joe Schlosser
