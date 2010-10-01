Fox Pulls Nets From Dish
Fox pulled a number of cable channels and regional sports networks from
Dish Network Oct. 1 as the midnight (Pacific Time) deadline passed
without a carriage agreement, possibly setting the tone for a much
nastier retransmission consent fight for Fox broadcasting stations next
month.
As expected, Fox pulled FX, National Geographic Channel and 19
regional sports networks from Dish subscribers. As of 7 a.m. Eastern
Time, no deal had been reached.
As is usual in carriage disputes, the
main impasse appears to be over rates. Dish claims that Fox is asking
for a more than 50% increase in carriage fees for the networks (which
Fox disputes), a boost that the satellite carrier believes is
unwarranted.
