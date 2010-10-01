Fox Pulls Nets From Dish

Fox pulled a number of cable channels and regional sports networks from

Dish Network Oct. 1 as the midnight (Pacific Time) deadline passed

without a carriage agreement, possibly setting the tone for a much

nastier retransmission consent fight for Fox broadcasting stations next

month.

As expected, Fox pulled FX, National Geographic Channel and 19

regional sports networks from Dish subscribers. As of 7 a.m. Eastern

Time, no deal had been reached.

As is usual in carriage disputes, the

main impasse appears to be over rates. Dish claims that Fox is asking

for a more than 50% increase in carriage fees for the networks (which

Fox disputes), a boost that the satellite carrier believes is

unwarranted.

