Fox Promotes Sales Reps

Toby Byrne, Nancy Croston and Keith Schreiber were all promoted to vice presidents of sales for Fox Broadcasting Co., while Michael Bish was named VP of Midwest sales, said Neil Mulcahy, Fox’s senior VP of sales.

Byrne has been at Fox since 1996, when he joined as an account-service representative, becoming an account executive in 1997. He will sell ad time in all Fox specials, including the Teen Choice Awards

, the Billboard Music Awards

and the NAACP Awards

.

Croston started at Fox in 1994 as an account-service rep, moving to account executive in 1996. She will be responsible for Fox’s integrated-marketing accounts, such as corporate sponsorships for American Idol: Search for a Superstar

and Joe Millionaire

.

Schreiber joined Fox in 1996 as a senior account executive, and for the past three years, he has been VP of Fox interactive sales. He now will oversee Fox’s late-night sales.

All three promotions came as a result of restructuring in Fox’s New York sales office.

Bish has been at Fox since 1994 as an account executive, and he will now focus on developing long-term client relationships for Fox. He will be based in Chicago.