Fox promotes Murri in Detroit

Fox Stations Group has promoted Jeff Murri from general sales manager to vice

president and general manager at WJBK(tv) Detroit.

Murri, who joined the station as national sales manager in 1990, will also

oversee local ad sales and marketing for regional sports network Fox Sports Net

Detroit.

He succeeds Jim Clayton, who left to run Fox's New York duopoly.

'Jeff has played an important role in WJBK/FOX2's past and current success.

His proven leadership skills and expertise made him the perfect candidate to

fill this position,' Fox Stations chairman Mitch Stern said.