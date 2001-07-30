Fox promotes its own in duopolies

Fox's station group moved quickly to consolidate management in its three

automatic duopolies in New York, Los Angeles and Phoenix, which will exist as of

7 a.m. Tuesday morning following Federal Communications Commission approval late

last week of Fox's acquisition of Chris-Craft Industries Inc. stations.

All three changes put Fox's local station heads atop the new duopolies.

Jim Clayton -- who recently left Fox's Detroit station, WJBK, for New York --

will now run both WNYW and former Chris-Craft station WWOR (Secaucus, N.J.) in

the No. 1 market, New York.

David Boylan will run KTTV and former Chris-Craft station KCOP in Los

Angeles, and Kevin Hale will run KSAZ and new acquisition KUTV in Phoenix.

Gone are WWOR general manager Robert Qudeen, KCOP general manager David

Woodcock and KUTP general manager Bob Furlong. Sources indicated that the three

Chris-Craft managers were informed of their status in advance, and they informed

their staffs Monday.

Woodcock, former general manager at Los Angeles' KCAL, has been a candidate

for the GM position being vacated by John Severino at KCBS Los Angeles, but

there has been no deal there yet.