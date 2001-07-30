Fox promotes its own in duopolies
Fox's station group moved quickly to consolidate management in its three
automatic duopolies in New York, Los Angeles and Phoenix, which will exist as of
7 a.m. Tuesday morning following Federal Communications Commission approval late
last week of Fox's acquisition of Chris-Craft Industries Inc. stations.
All three changes put Fox's local station heads atop the new duopolies.
Jim Clayton -- who recently left Fox's Detroit station, WJBK, for New York --
will now run both WNYW and former Chris-Craft station WWOR (Secaucus, N.J.) in
the No. 1 market, New York.
David Boylan will run KTTV and former Chris-Craft station KCOP in Los
Angeles, and Kevin Hale will run KSAZ and new acquisition KUTV in Phoenix.
Gone are WWOR general manager Robert Qudeen, KCOP general manager David
Woodcock and KUTP general manager Bob Furlong. Sources indicated that the three
Chris-Craft managers were informed of their status in advance, and they informed
their staffs Monday.
Woodcock, former general manager at Los Angeles' KCAL, has been a candidate
for the GM position being vacated by John Severino at KCBS Los Angeles, but
there has been no deal there yet.
