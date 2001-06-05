Fox plans Spin City cameo

Michael J. Fox is headed for another spin on Spin City, Reuters reports.

A year after giving up his starring role on the hit ABC sitcom to focus on his battle with Parkinson's disease, Fox strongly suggests he will return for a guest spot on the show this fall. The stage for his upcoming appearance apparently was set during last month's season finale, when the new deputy mayor played by Charlie Sheen shows up at the apartment of Heather Locklear's character to profess his love, only to find she already has company.

In an interview airing Monday on the syndicated TV show Access Hollywood, Fox hints he was Locklear's unseen guest in that episode. As an executive producer of the comedy, Fox certainly has a voice in whether he'll make a cameo appearance on the show.