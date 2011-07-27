Fox Plans Pay Wall for Next Day Online Access

Fox is changing the way viewers access new TV episodes online so that only subscribers to select multichannel providers will be able to view those shows online one day after they air.

Dish Network is the first multichannel provider to ink a deal with Fox for the next day access to new episodes but Fox is looking to cut similar "TV Everywhere" deals with other providers as part of wider affiliation agreements.

Under the new policy, which will start on August 15th, viewers who don't subscribe to a multichannel provider that has signed an agreement with Fox for next day access will have to wait eight days before they can view the shows.

The move illustrates how programmers have increasingly embraced TV Everywhere type services as a way of bolstering their traditional business models.

This spring, Nielsen began offering combined TV, DVR, VOD and online ratings that allow programmers to get ratings credit for programming that are viewed within three says and air with the same ad load. Since then a number of programmers, have announced deals to make additional content available on online as part of larger affiliate deals with cable, satellite and telcos.

Such rights are likely to become an increasingly important part of affiliate deals between programmers and operators in the future. While Dish is offering the access to its subs for free, it isn't known if the multichannel provider had to pay extra for the rights.

Like other TV Everywhere services, Dish subs will have to authenticate the fact that they get the satellite services at Fox.com, Hulu.com, or Dishonline.com by logging in their subscriber usernames and passwords.

"We are continually looking at opportunities to provide our pay television distributors with content and products that enhance the value of pay television to subscribers," noted Michael Hopkins, president, affiliate sales and marketing, Fox Networks in a statement. "Our new authentication service will continue to provide next-day access to Fox broadcast shows for our viewers who subscribe to participating pay television providers."

"Early access to Fox.com is a terrific addition to our expansive TV Everywhere platform, which gives Dish Network customers the ability to watch whatever they want anytime, anywhere," added Dave Shull, senior VP programming for Dish Network in a statement.