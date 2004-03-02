Fox Places Summer Bet on The Casino

Mark Burnett's The Casino is the first show Fox has assigned a firm summer launch date. It will premiere in American Idol's time slot on Tuesday, June 8, at 8 p.m., right after the megahit variety show crowns the third American Idol.

The Casino, an unscripted drama, follows dotcom millionaires Tim Poster and Tom Breitling as they take over the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas and try to restore it to its former glory.

In other Fox scheduling news, the network is going to give critically-acclaimed Arrested Development a shot behind American Idol on Wednesday, March 17 at 8:30 p.m. Fox executives love the show and critics named it this year's best, but viewers so far haven't been agreeing.

Fox also has scheduled Playing It Straight, a reality dating show, on Friday at 8 p.m., leading into new drama Wonderfalls. Both shows launch on Friday, March 12.