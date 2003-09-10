Fox Picks Up Full Season of The O.C.

As expected, Fox has ordered the remaining nine episodes of its new prime-time soap, The O.C.

"The success of this show has proved to be a tremendous first step toward

Fox’s stated goal of a year-round programming strategy," said Gail Berman, Fox’s

president of entertainment. "We’re changing the rules, and The O.C.’s

success has clearly proved that you can shift the paradigm and launch original

series outside the traditional September window."

Since its Aug. 5 premiere, The O.C. has built in every key demo,

jumping 48% in adults 18-49, 77% in adults 18-34, 63% in persons 12-34 and 23%

in total viewers.

On Tuesday night, the show won its time period in adults 18-49, total

viewers, adults 18-34, teens and persons 12-34.

The O.C.’s summer finale will air Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 9 p.m., and the show will then

move to the much tougher time period of Thursday nights at 9 p.m. when it

returns to the prime-time schedule Oct. 30.

The O.C. is produced for Fox by Warner Bros. Television, Hypnotic and

Wonderland Sound and Vision with Josh Schwartz, Doug Liman, McG, Dave Bartis and

Bob DeLaurentis executive-producing.