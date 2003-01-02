Fox, Philips lead DTV chip-set effort

Fox, Philips Electronics N.V. and Australian National University have created a new

digital-television-reception chip set that goes a long way toward solving the

multipath-reception problems that have plagued indoor reception of digital-TV and high-definition-TV

receivers.

"We've proven that 8 VSB [vestigial sideband] is perfectly usable for commercial deployment," said

Andrew G. Setos, Fox Group president of engineering. "That puts to bed anyone

who says we needed COFDM [coded othogonal frequency-division multiplexing], which has its own problems."

The chip set is the result of a study published in the most recent issue of

the Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers' IEEE Transactions on Broadcasting journal. According to the study,

indoor reception rates are 85 percent.

The study was a multiyear study in which the consortium gathered digital-TV-reception data from 1,100 locations in four cities (New York, Los Angeles,

Chicago and Atlanta). The data were then taken back into a lab where engineers

from Philips Research and ANU attempted to tweak the chip-set algorithms to

improve reception.

Setos said the chip set will be available to all consumer-electronics

manufacturers from Philips Semiconductor.

"The way Fox gets value was to make sure that no one consumer-electronics

company could monopolize this and, so, therefore, only one brand of set would

work," Setos said. "By putting the technology into the hands of Philips

Semiconductor, any set maker can theoretically buy the chip

set."