Fox Orders Silverstone Sitcom

Fox has ordered up a pilot for a new sitcom starring Alicia Silverstone, the Clueless star whose Miss Match was axed last year by NBC.

Writer-producer Jennifer Crittenden's Queen B is about Beatrice, a 20-something single woman who bullied her way through high school to win the title of Queen Bee, or most popular girl in her class. She has trouble making it in the real world.

The pilot is likely to hit the air in the summer or fall, says Fox spokesman Scott Grogin.