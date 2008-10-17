Fox Orders Full Season Of Sarah Connor
By Staff
Fox has given Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles a full season order.
The network is giving the Warner Bros. sci-fi drama a back-nine pickup after earlier picking up a full season of rookie sci-fi drama Fringe. The network has also already pulled the plug on Do Not Disturb this season.
The show’s most recent outing on Monday at 8 pm did a 2.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Fox’s move comes at the end of a week in which CBS gave a full-season order to The Mentalist and ABC benched Opportunity Knocks.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.