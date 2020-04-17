Fox News' Wallace to Interview Pelosi
Fox News Sunday has snagged an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Host Chris Wallace will host the April 18 interview, the speaker's first on Fox News Sunday since 2017.
Pelosi is expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to pass a new aid bill.
The interview wil re-air at 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., the normal re-airings of the Sunday morning show.
Wallace and Pelosi have something in common. Both have been the objects of President Trump's twitter ire.
