Fox News' Wallace to Interview Pelosi

Fox News Sunday has snagged an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Host Chris Wallace will host the April 18 interview, the speaker's first on Fox News Sunday since 2017.

Pelosi is expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to pass a new aid bill.

The interview wil re-air at 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., the normal re-airings of the Sunday morning show.

Wallace and Pelosi have something in common. Both have been the objects of President Trump's twitter ire.