Fox News Tops August Cable Ratings Charts

Fox News’ coverage of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions helped the news network finish August as the most watched network in both primetime and total day, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged a network 3.6 million viewers in primetime for the period of July 27 to Aug. 30 to top all networks for the eighth consecutive month, according to Nielsen. MSNBC averaged 2.1 million viewers to finish second followed by CNN with 1.6 million viewers.

HGTV was the most watched entertainment-based network during the month with 1.3 million viewers, followed by TLC with 1.2 million watchers. TNT and ESPN -- boosted by the return of live Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association games -- finished sixth and seventh respectively, followed by Hallmark Channel (889,000 viewers), TBS (861,000) and History (789,000), said Nielsen.

On the total day front, Fox News topped the charts for the 50th straight month, averaging 1.7 million viewers and topping in order MSNBC, CNN, HGTV, and TNT, said Nielsen.