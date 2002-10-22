Fox News talks with Berkowitz

Amid the myriad of profilers drawn by the media into the Washington, D.C.-area sniper

story, Fox News Channel offered an inside look into the mind of a serial killer

Monday.

Fox News senior Washington correspondent Rita Cosby, who had a brief

correspondence with Oklahoma City bomber Tim McVeigh from Death Row in 2001,

wrote "Son of Sam" serial killer David Berkowitz in prison for his comments on

the sniper attacks and read from Berkowitz's three-page response on the air

Monday night.

Cosby reportedly appealed to Berkowitz as a Christian and one who had

experienced spiritual growth since his murder spree to serve the Lord and his

people through his insights. She told Berkowitz he had "a testimony that must be

heard," and "our world is crying and you can help."

Although Berkowitz, imprisoned at Sullivan Correctional Facility, thanked

Cosby for "the kind things" in her letter, Cosby told The Washington Post

she had hardly praised Berkowitz, but merely offered him the opportunity to do

something positive.

In his letter to Cosby, Berkowitz said he understood the Washington sniper's

rage toward law enforcement, but he said the killer "must stop hurting

people." The confessed serial killer said his "heart is heavy over the loss of

innocent lives" and his life has become very difficult since the

Washington-area shootings began. Berkowitz said the events brought back for him

"the nightmare . the ugliness and horror" of his own acts. Berkowitz confessed

to the shootings, which, he said, he was ordered to perform by his neighbor's dog.

Berkowitz said he does not put much value into the observations of

professional profilers, but he offered that he could feel the sniper's "anger and

rage toward law enforcement," which he said may extend to the U.S. government in

general.

Although he told Cosby, "I really don't know how much help I can be,"

Berkowitz did wonder if the killer is tapping into Thomas Harris' fictional

character, Hannibal Lechter -- "a killer who is always trying to outsmart the

FBI." Berkowitz noted the coincidence of the opening of the latest film about

Lechter, Red Dragon.

Ironically, in two of three of Harris' books and three of the four films that

feature the Lechter character, Lechter is an imprisoned serial killer contacted

-- by law enforcement, not the media -- for his perceptions on an active serial

killer.