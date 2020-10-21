Fox News Signs John Roberts to New Deal

Fox News has signed veteran on-air reporter John Roberts to a new multi-year deal as the network’s chief White House correspondent, the network said Tuesday.

John Roberts signs multi-year deal with Fox News (Image credit: Fox News)

As part of the new deal, Roberts -- who joined Fox News in 2011-- will continue to cover the White House -- specifically the president’s domestic and international activities -- across Fox News programming, according to network executives.

“John is one of the best journalists in all of news … his extensive reporting, featuring decades of experience and exceptional journalism skills at the White House and on the campaign trail during an unprecedented year, have contributed to the network’s unrivaled political coverage at a key moment in time,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media in a statement. “We look forward to his continued contributions for many years to come.”