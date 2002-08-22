Fox News says no to Ozzy

Fox News Channel isn't backing down from plans to air interviews with Ozzy

Osbourne on two news programs.

Fox's Greta Van Susteren interview with Osbourne was slated to air Thursday

night on Fox newsmagazine The Pulse and Friday on Van Susteren's cable

news show, On the Record.

Osbourne's representatives Thursday demanded that Fox pull the interview

because it was conducted under false pretenses.

A Fox News spokesperson said Osbourne's claim is without merit and the

interviews will air in their entirety.

In the interview, conducted last week, Osbourne discusses his wife Sharon's

cancer, his family's hit MTV: Music Television reality sitcom and a friend of his daughter's whom the

family has taken in.