Fox News says no to Ozzy
Fox News Channel isn't backing down from plans to air interviews with Ozzy
Osbourne on two news programs.
Fox's Greta Van Susteren interview with Osbourne was slated to air Thursday
night on Fox newsmagazine The Pulse and Friday on Van Susteren's cable
news show, On the Record.
Osbourne's representatives Thursday demanded that Fox pull the interview
because it was conducted under false pretenses.
A Fox News spokesperson said Osbourne's claim is without merit and the
interviews will air in their entirety.
In the interview, conducted last week, Osbourne discusses his wife Sharon's
cancer, his family's hit MTV: Music Television reality sitcom and a friend of his daughter's whom the
family has taken in.
