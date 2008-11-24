Fox News’ Rhodes Joins Bloomberg

David Rhodes, VP of news at Fox News, is joining Bloomberg as head of U.S. television, the company said Tuesday. Rhodes had been with Fox since its inception in 1996.

Rhodes is the first major hire for Andy lack, the former president and COO of NBC, who joined Bloomberg as CEO of multimedia in October.

“David Rhodes is one of the most dynamic young minds in television news today,” said

Lack, announcing Rhodes’ hire. “David’s news judgment, his strength as a creator and organizer, and his ability to energize a television news operation will be strong assets to Bloomberg Television as we build on the unique global infrastructure that Bloomberg has created.”