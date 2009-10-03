Trending

Fox News Reups Carriage Deal With RCN

Fox News has renewed its carriage agreement with cable operator RCN. The multi-year deal accounts for approximately 500,000 subscribers in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C. and other smaller markets.

The carriage deal does not include Fox Business Network, which signed its own multi-year deal with RCN when it launched in 2007.