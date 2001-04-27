Fox News reporter gets McVeigh letter

Fox News Channel's Rita Cosby received a letter from convicted Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh last week, sent, the death row prisoner said, "so that the record is clear as to my thinking and motivations in bombing a government installation."

Cosby said the letter was authenticated by federal prison officials, and was sent partly as a photocopy and partly in McVeigh's writing. McVeigh had agreed to an on-camera interview with Cosby, but the Justice Department imposed restrictions on death row access that made that impossible. Cosby said that an interview she'd done with co-conspirator Terry Nichols led to a recommendation to McVeigh from Nichols father. "Talk about a bizarre reference," Cosby said.

- Dan Trigoboff