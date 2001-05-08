Fox News plans wall-to-wall McVeigh day
Fox News Channel said Tuesday it would provide all-day coverage of the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Tim McVeigh on May 16. Its coverage will originate from both Terre Haute, Ind., where McVeigh is to be put to death, and from Oklahoma City, where most of the survivors and victims live and where many will be witnessing the execution over closed circuit television. - Dan Trigoboff
