Fox News Names New CFO

Fox News Channel has named Mark Kranz chief financial officer, replacing Jack Abernethy, who was named CEO of the Fox Stations Group earlier this week.

Kranz will oversee all financial matters of the network including budgeting, accounting, purchasing, as well as business and strategic planning.

Kranz had been Fox News' vice president, finance.

Before joining FOX in 1997, Kranz was VP, finance and business development, at Viacom.