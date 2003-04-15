Fox News leads cable ratings

Fox News Channel continued its ratings assault last week, claiming the

top spot in the weekly cable Nielsen Media Research race.

For the week of April 7 through 13, Fox grabbed a 3.8 average rating in

prime time with 4.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen data from

ABC Cable Networks.

Fox News claimed all but two of the week's 45-highest-rated cable shows.

The Learning Channel's Trading Spaces, with a 4.4 rating April 12, and

Lifetime Television original movie Homeless to Harvard, which recorded a 5.0

rating April 7, were the only non-Fox News programs to make the list.

Cable News Network held on to the second spot with a 2.6 rating and 2.8 million viewers.

It wasn't a bad week for entertainment channels, either.

Turner Network Television notched a 2.0 average with 2.2 million viewers.

Lifetime perked up to a 1.9 rating and 2 million viewers.

Kids' networks continued to be strong, with Nickelodeon leading with a 1.9 in

prime time.