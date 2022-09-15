Fox News Inks Correspondent Jennifer Griffin to Multi-Year Deal

Fox News has named veteran network correspondent Jennifer Griffin as its new chief national security correspondent as part of a new multi-year agreement.

Griffin has reported on national security issues around the world for more than 30 years, covering every major story impacting the United States' security at home and abroad, said the network.

Prior to serving as the network's national security correspondent, Griffin was the network's Jerusalem-based correspondent. Before joining FNC, Griffin covered the Middle East region for National Public Radio, U.S. News & World Report and other American news agencies.

"Jennifer is one of the industry's premier journalists and has proven to be an indispensable asset on a consequential beat with unrivaled experience spanning more than three decades in multiple war zones," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. "We are extremely proud that she will continue her incredible career at Fox News Media." ■

