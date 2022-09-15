Fox News Inks Correspondent Jennifer Griffin to Multi-Year Deal
Network veteran to serve as Fox News' chief national security correspondent
Fox News has named veteran network correspondent Jennifer Griffin as its new chief national security correspondent as part of a new multi-year agreement.
Griffin has reported on national security issues around the world for more than 30 years, covering every major story impacting the United States' security at home and abroad, said the network.
Prior to serving as the network's national security correspondent, Griffin was the network's Jerusalem-based correspondent. Before joining FNC, Griffin covered the Middle East region for National Public Radio, U.S. News & World Report and other American news agencies.
"Jennifer is one of the industry's premier journalists and has proven to be an indispensable asset on a consequential beat with unrivaled experience spanning more than three decades in multiple war zones," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. "We are extremely proud that she will continue her incredible career at Fox News Media." ■
Also: Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Nets Second Straight Primetime Ratings Win
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.