Fox News to host Democratic debates

Fox News Channel and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute are partnering

to put on two presidential debates for Democratic candidates later this year.

Yes, that is a Democratic party debate.

Fox, which is often criticized for perceived conservative leanings, will

carry the two Democratic debates live.

The first debate will be held in Baltimore on Sept. 9, and then in Detroit on

Oct. 26.

Eight of the nine major Democratic candidates have committed to the Baltimore

debate. Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) is the only one not yet committed.