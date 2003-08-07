Fox News to host Democratic debates
Fox News Channel and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute are partnering
to put on two presidential debates for Democratic candidates later this year.
Yes, that is a Democratic party debate.
Fox, which is often criticized for perceived conservative leanings, will
carry the two Democratic debates live.
The first debate will be held in Baltimore on Sept. 9, and then in Detroit on
Oct. 26.
Eight of the nine major Democratic candidates have committed to the Baltimore
debate. Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) is the only one not yet committed.
