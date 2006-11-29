Fox News Cuts New Rate Hike Deal

Fox News Channel has renegotiated a rate hike with another operator, cutting a multi-year carriage agreement with NCTC. The National Cable Television Cooperative, will continue to carry Fox News in more than 3 million homes.

The deal is similar to that which

Fox News cut with Cablevision

in October, according to sources familiar with the matter. A Fox spokeswoman declined to comment on the terms of the deal." Cablevision agreed to pay Fox News about an average of 75 cents monthly which is about triple the roughly 25 cents the network had been getting.

Fox News executives have talked about asking $1 per subscriber for the network, but Chairman Roger Ailes has also said they cited the figure for negotiating reasons. Wall St. analysts have said 50 cents per sub would be impressive.

The NCTC deal was announced by Fox News' SVP Affiliate Sales, Tim Carry.

"We're proud to renew our partnership with the NCTC and look forward to continuing to be part of their systems' dynamic line-up," he said in a statement.