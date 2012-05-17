Fox News' Chris Wallace Wins 'Jeopardy' Against Kay, Dr. Oz
Fox News Sunday's Chris
Wallace was the winner on Jeopardy Wednesday night, the third in a weeklong
series of shows featuring Washington journalists and other "Power
Players" playing for charity.
Wallace won $50,000 for his charity, Hope for the Warriors.
He defeated Katty Kay of BBC World News America and Dr. Mehmet Oz of the Dr. Oz, who each received $10,000 for
their respective charities.
Winners so far have been former White House press secretaryRobert Gibbs (Monday)and CNBC host David Faber (Tuesday). Faber defeated Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (he is described
as a "global cultural ambassador," though being the all-time leading
NBA scorer is enough to qualify as a power player in any city), and Dana Perino
of Fox News Channel.
