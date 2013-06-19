Fox News Channel Rebounds After Soft First Quarter

After a sizable drop in primetime viewership and in the

adults 25-54 "news demo" ratings in the first quarter, Fox News Channel is

rebounding nicely in the second quarter, as is CNN, but MSNBC continues to

struggle, Nielsen data shows.





The dip in ratings in Q1 2013 after the heavy news flow in

fourth-quarter 2012 was to be expected. The fourth quarter had the presidential

election, the school shootings in Connecticut and Hurricane Sandy all drawing

viewers to cable news, while first-quarter news events slowed down.





The second quarter, however, was again filled with major

news stories, including the Boston Marathon bombing, Oklahoma tornadoes and the

selection of the new pope.





In fourth-quarter 2012, Fox News Channel in primetime

averaged a 1.58 household rating and a 0.42 25-54 demo rating. Viewership

dipped 25% in first-quarter 2013 to a 1.18 rating, and its 25-54 demo rating

fell by 45% to a 0.23. In the second quarter, its primetime rating is back up

to a 1.37 in households and a 0.29 in the demo, increases of 16% and 26%,

respectively, over the first quarter.





Other than in fourth-quarter 2012, FNC's Q2 2013 household

rating is its highest quarterly rating in primetime since the first quarter of

2010. However, some of that viewer increase seems to be coming from the 55-plus

demo. Its 25-54 rating is its lowest since second-quarter 2012 when it also

averaged a 0.29.





CNN, in fourth-quarter 2012 primetime, averaged a 0.58

household rating and a 0.25 25-54 rating, its highest in more than two years in

both categories. Those numbers dipped in the first quarter, when the network's

household rating fell 28% to 0.42 and its demo rating dropped 44% to 0.14. In

the second quarter it has boosted its household rating by 33% back to a 0.56

and its demo rating by 64% to a 0.23. Both of those are almost equal to its

fourth-quarter 2012 numbers.



Less Good News for

MSNBC





The news has not been as good for MSNBC in primetime. In

fourth-quarter 2012, MSNBC was ahead of CNN in both household ratings and in

the 25-54 demo. MSNBC averaged a 0.82 household rating and a 0.33 25-54 rating.

In the first quarter it dipped by 35% to a 0.53 household rating and by 42% in

the 25-54 demo to a 0.19. In second quarter, however, unlike the rebounds by

FNC and CNN, MSNBC has continued its declines and is now behind CNN in the

ratings. In the second quarter, MSNBC's household ratings have fallen to a 0.45

and its 25-54 demo rating has dropped to 0.17.





Brad Adgate, senior VP of research at Horizon Media, says

major news events do draw more casual viewers to primetime news programming but

after a period of time, many of the viewers begin to tune out. He says after

the heavy news of the fourth quarter, viewers wanted to escape with lighter

programming and the cable news networks paid the price.





"With news, if you watch a lot of it, over a prolonged

period of time, eventually there is a tendency to want to move on to something

else," he says. "If you remember the big ratings the broadcast nightly news and

cable news networks got during the coverage of [Operation] Desert Storm in the

1990s. They weren't able to sustain those large ratings after a while."





Looking at specific Fox News Channel primetime programming, The

O'Reilly Factor is averaging a household rating of 2.08 in the second

quarter. Other than in fourth-quarter 2012 when the show averaged a 2.23, that's

its highest quarterly household rating since first-quarter 2010.





FNC's Hannity is averaging a 1.55 household rating in

the second quarter, down from the 1.69 it averaged in the fourth quarter, but

up from the 1.34 it averaged in Q1 2013. Other than in the third and fourth

quarters of 2012, Hannity's household

rating is its highest since the first quarter of 2010.





FNC's On the Record with Greta Van Susteren is

averaging a 1.24 in the second quarter, down from the 1.52 in Q4 2012 but higher

than the 1.03 in the first quarter. Again, other than in third and fourth

quarters of 2012, Van Susteren's show is producing its highest household rating

this quarter than any since fourth quarter of 2010.





While each of FNC's big three primetime shows

are down a bit in the 25-54 demo, and up in 55-plus viewers, they are still

kings of the hill when it comes to primetime cable news viewership.