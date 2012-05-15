Fox Networks Ups O'Donnell, Vogelaar to VP of Distribution Marketing
Fox
Networks has promoted a pair of marketing execs, upping Bonnie
O'Donnell and Jody Vogelaar to vice president of distribution marketing.
The duo will take over for Sol Doten, who moves to vice president of communications.
O'Donnell
will oversee all distribution marketing for sports networks and their
non-linear extensions including Fox Sports, FSN and its 20 regional
networks, SPEED, SPEED 2, Big Ten Network and Fuel TV. She will also
help with the distribution marketing of Fox Global Networks. Vogelaar
will handle the entertainment and non-fiction networks including Fox, FX
and Nat Geo.
"Bonnie's
strong grasp of our business will create great opportunities for
distribution of our networks as well as exciting partnerships with
MVPDs," said Jamia Bigalow, senior VP, distribution marketing for Fox
Networks. "Jody's distribution background coupled with his recent
digital experience is an exciting combination for our team."
