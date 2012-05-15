Fox Networks Ups O'Donnell, Vogelaar to VP of Distribution Marketing

Fox

Networks has promoted a pair of marketing execs, upping Bonnie

O'Donnell and Jody Vogelaar to vice president of distribution marketing.

The duo will take over for Sol Doten, who moves to vice president of communications.

O'Donnell

will oversee all distribution marketing for sports networks and their

non-linear extensions including Fox Sports, FSN and its 20 regional

networks, SPEED, SPEED 2, Big Ten Network and Fuel TV. She will also

help with the distribution marketing of Fox Global Networks. Vogelaar

will handle the entertainment and non-fiction networks including Fox, FX

and Nat Geo.

"Bonnie's

strong grasp of our business will create great opportunities for

distribution of our networks as well as exciting partnerships with

MVPDs," said Jamia Bigalow, senior VP, distribution marketing for Fox

Networks. "Jody's distribution background coupled with his recent

digital experience is an exciting combination for our team."