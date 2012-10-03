Fox Networks Reorganizes Regional Sales Team
Fox Networks has made a series of promotions and moves
within its regional sales team in an effort to consolidate the unit, Mike
Biard, executive VP of distribution for Fox Networks announced Wednesday.
Both Chris Killebrew and Bill Lyons have been named senior
regional vice presidents of distribution, while Steve Carcano, currently senior
VP of distribution, will expand his purview under the restructuring. Oren
Lieber also has been promoted to senior VP of distribution.
"Chris and Bill are both seasoned executives who have been
invaluable contributors to the growth of our businesses, and I look forward to
seeing them build on this success in their expanded roles," said Biard. "Steve
is a key member of our distribution team and will bring his broad industry experience
to this new role."
Carcano will now assist Biard in overseeing the division's
regional sales team, with Killebrew and Lyons reporting to him. Killebrew, who
previously served as Southern regional VP, will now oversee both the Southern and
Western regions and is based in Atlanta. Lyons, based in New York, will oversee
the Northeast and Midwest regions; he was previously Northeast regional VP of
distribution.
Lieber, who is based as the corporate offices in Los
Angeles, will report to Biard in his new role. Prior to his promotion, he
served as VP of distribution, national accounts for Fox Networks.
"These moves streamline our distribution efforts across the
country, which will not only improve efficiency but will also maximize growth
opportunities for our networks," Carcano added. "Chris and Bill have been
intimately involved with our efforts for many years, and these promotions
recognize the valuable role they will continue to play in the coming years."
