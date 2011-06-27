Fox Networks Group Restructures Business and Legal

Fox Networks Group has restructured its business and legal affairs department to bring various functions under one umbrella. Claudia Teran, Senior VP, business and legal affairs and deputy general counsel, has been named EVP. She is now the number two executive under Rita Tuzon, EVP and general counsel.

Teran will oversee all business and legal matters for Fox's broadcast and cable network distribution, digital media and corporate and business development and continue oversight of business and legal for Fox's international sports properties.

Tuzon has also promoted three executives to SVP's. Adam Reiss, who had been VP, business and legal affairs, becomes SVP, corporate transactions and distribution for Fox Networks Groups, overseeing joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions.

Anna Tran Reyna, VP, business and legal affairs for Fox Cable Networks, has been named SVP, business and legal affairs, digital media including for Web sites and Fox's stake in Hulu and her ongoing oversight of FoxSports.com.

Leanna Einbinder, VP, business and legal affairs, has been named senior VP, business and legal affairs, continuing her "key" role in negotiations with pro sports teams and conferences.

Earlier this year, Tuzon reorganized standards and practices groups along the same lines, combining them under EVP Elizabeth Casey.