Fox, NBCU, Sony, Comcast Execs Join B&C's "Women of Hollywood"
By Staff
B&C has added a second roundtable, "Art of the
Deal," to its inaugural "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood" event
July 15 3-6 p.m. at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.
The new roundtable joins a speaker lineup that already
includes the featured Q&A with Anne Sweeney, Co-Chair, Disney Media
Networks and President, Disney/ABC Television Group. CBS EntertainmentPresident Nina Tassler, WME Agent Nancy Josephson and Shonda Rhimes,creator-executive producer of Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice,
also are featured speakers, on the "Powerhouses of Primetime" roundtable.
The afternoon "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood"
event is a completely off-the-record networking cocktail hour (or three) with
the exclusive club of women who've made it in TV, discussing the stories you
never heard and answering the questions you always wanted to ask. And yes, men
are welcome.
"Art of the Deal" features top players in television
detailing their negotiating best practices, honed over years of making deals
for their companies and themselves, that can be applied immediately to
attendees' day-to-day businesses and careers. The "Art of the Deal" panelists
are: Bridget Baker, President, TV Networks Distribution, NBC Universal ; Salaam
Coleman Smith, President, The Style Network; Holly Jacobs, Executive VP of U.S.
Reality and Syndicated Programming, Sony Pictures Television; and Marcy Ross,
Executive VP and Head of Current Programming, Fox Broadcasting Network.
Baker has spent her TV career at NBC Universal building a multi-billion-dollar
cable portfolio. She oversees the North American distribution of NBC
Universal's content across the cable, satellite and telecommunications industries.
She was also a founder of CNBC, and is
responsible for the distribution strategy for USA, SyFy, CNBC, Bravo, MSNBC,
Oxygen and the network-owned NBC and
Telemundo stations; Olympic content on
cable, broadband, VOD and PPV; and set-top-box content.
Under Coleman Smith's leadership, Comcast-owned The Style
Network has posted double-digit growth over the last five years. The network is
in 65 million homes in the U.S. and has new channels worldwide, including the
U.K., Europe, and Asia, as well as the online site MyStyle.com. In 2009, The
Style Network joined the ranks of the top 50 cable networks and was one of the
top five fastest-growing cable networks for the first time in its history.
Jacobs oversees the development of reality programming for
broadcast and cable networks, and first-run
and off-network syndication for SPT. Also under her purview are SPT's current
unscripted series: The Nate Berkus Show and The Dr. Oz Show for
first-run syndication, Plain Jane (The CW), Shark Tank (ABC), The
Sing-Off (NBC) and Newlywed Game (GSN).
Ross leads the team that oversees all new and returning
series for Fox, including Glee, House and The Simpsons.
Prior to Fox, she had roles at Studios USA, The Jim Henson Co. and Sandollar
Television, where she helped develop Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
For more info and tickets,
log onto www.broadcastingcable.com/womenhollywood
