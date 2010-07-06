Fox, NBCU, Sony, Comcast Execs Join B&C's "Women of Hollywood"

B&C has added a second roundtable, "Art of the

Deal," to its inaugural "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood" event

July 15 3-6 p.m. at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

The new roundtable joins a speaker lineup that already

includes the featured Q&A with Anne Sweeney, Co-Chair, Disney Media

Networks and President, Disney/ABC Television Group. CBS EntertainmentPresident Nina Tassler, WME Agent Nancy Josephson and Shonda Rhimes,creator-executive producer of Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice,

also are featured speakers, on the "Powerhouses of Primetime" roundtable.

The afternoon "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood"

event is a completely off-the-record networking cocktail hour (or three) with

the exclusive club of women who've made it in TV, discussing the stories you

never heard and answering the questions you always wanted to ask. And yes, men

are welcome.

"Art of the Deal" features top players in television

detailing their negotiating best practices, honed over years of making deals

for their companies and themselves, that can be applied immediately to

attendees' day-to-day businesses and careers. The "Art of the Deal" panelists

are: Bridget Baker, President, TV Networks Distribution, NBC Universal ; Salaam

Coleman Smith, President, The Style Network; Holly Jacobs, Executive VP of U.S.

Reality and Syndicated Programming, Sony Pictures Television; and Marcy Ross,

Executive VP and Head of Current Programming, Fox Broadcasting Network.

Baker has spent her TV career at NBC Universal building a multi-billion-dollar

cable portfolio. She oversees the North American distribution of NBC

Universal's content across the cable, satellite and telecommunications industries.

She was also a founder of CNBC, and is

responsible for the distribution strategy for USA, SyFy, CNBC, Bravo, MSNBC,

Oxygen and the network-owned NBC and

Telemundo stations; Olympic content on

cable, broadband, VOD and PPV; and set-top-box content.

Under Coleman Smith's leadership, Comcast-owned The Style

Network has posted double-digit growth over the last five years. The network is

in 65 million homes in the U.S. and has new channels worldwide, including the

U.K., Europe, and Asia, as well as the online site MyStyle.com. In 2009, The

Style Network joined the ranks of the top 50 cable networks and was one of the

top five fastest-growing cable networks for the first time in its history.

Jacobs oversees the development of reality programming for

broadcast and cable networks, and first-run

and off-network syndication for SPT. Also under her purview are SPT's current

unscripted series: The Nate Berkus Show and The Dr. Oz Show for

first-run syndication, Plain Jane (The CW), Shark Tank (ABC), The

Sing-Off (NBC) and Newlywed Game (GSN).

Ross leads the team that oversees all new and returning

series for Fox, including Glee, House and The Simpsons.

Prior to Fox, she had roles at Studios USA, The Jim Henson Co. and Sandollar

Television, where she helped develop Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

For more info and tickets,

log onto www.broadcastingcable.com/womenhollywood