Fox Nation Streaming Service Launches on Cox Contour TV

On Demand streaming service Fox Nation has launched on Cox Contour TV, the parties said Tuesday.

The service, designed to complement Fox News Channel, is now available to Cox Contour TV customers and to Internet-only customers with the Contour Stream Player, according to John Finley, Executive Vice President of Development for Fox Nation. The SVOD service can be found on Cox on Demand on Contour and across devices via the Contour app and portal -- as well as on the Contour Stream Player -- for $5.99 per month.

“Since first launching our platform in 2018, the demand for Fox Nation has only grown and we look forward to further expanding and introducing Cox’s customers to this service,” said Finley.