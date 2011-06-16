Fox Names Wong VP, Audience Strategy

The Fox Group has named Stephen Wong vice president,

audience strategy, the company announced Thursday.

Wong joins the recently-formed audience strategy

department as part of the company's initiative to strengthen its diversity and

find opportunity in diverse markets to drive revenue and ratings. In this role,

Wong will form and manage strategic partnerships within the company and with others,

while identifying new opportunities to reach broader audience.

"Stephen has the

ideal mix of production and business development experience to help us drive

more organic engagement of diverse voices across all of our entertainment

businesses," said Nicole A. Bernard, senior vice president, audience strategy,

to whom Wong will report. "From storylines and settings to talent in front of

and behind the camera, reflecting today's audiences is more important than ever

to achieving success."

Wong comes to The Fox Group from Fox LOOK, where he

served as senior vice president and head of business development and

operations. Prior to that, he worked as a consultant to a variety of clients

including Sony Pictures Television International Productions and Mark Burnett

Productions.