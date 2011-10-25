Fox Names Wertheimer President of Digital

Fox Broadcasting Company has named David Wertheimer president, digital, Kevin Reilly, president of entertainment at Fox, announced Tuesday.

In this newly created role, Wertheimer will oversee the network's strategy, operations and ventures in both digital entertainment as well as on new media platforms, including online viewing, websites, apps, games, digital network incubation and social networks.

"We are taking significant steps forward in engaging our Fox audience across the digital and social realms and David is the ideal person to help us envision and realize the amazing potential that presents," said Reilly, to whom Wertheimer will report. "I've known David for over 10 years and have always been impressed with his keen understanding of the intersection between technology and culture. He has a unique skill set -- a demonstrated expertise in the digital and tech businesses, experience within a traditional media company and passion for television -- all of which make him the ideal guy to guide our strategy in this increasingly vital area."

Wertheimer comes to Fox from the Entertainment Technology Center @ USC (ETC), where he served as CEO and executive director; he will remain active at the Center as a member of ETC's board as Fox's board member. Prior to that, Wertheimer was the first president of Paramount Digital Entertainment, where he founded WireBreak Entertainment, a digital content distribution and television production company.