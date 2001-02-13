Fox named to Disney D.C. post

Susan Fox has been named vice president of government relations for the Walt Disney Co., in Washington, D.C., Executive Vice President Preston Padden said on Tuesday.

Fox comes to Disney from the FCC, where she served as deputy chief of the mass media bureau and senior legal advisor to former FCC Chairman William Kennard. "We will rely heavily on Susan's experience and knowledge in all FCC matters including, in particular, digital television," Padden said. Fox replaces Marsha MacBride, who left Disney and returned to the commission to serve as FCC Chairman Michael Powell's chief of staff.