Fox, MLS ExtendBroadcast Rights Deal
Fox Soccer has
extended its national broadcast rights agreement with Major League Soccer for
one year.
The channel will
air up to 31 regular season games plus three MLS Cup playoff matches including
a conference final as part of the deal. Twenty of those 31 games are exclusive
to Fox Soccer, and includes 15 Saturday night games and 14 on Friday nights.
"We're extremely pleased to be home to
MLS - the gold standard for soccer in the U.S. -- for our ninth straight
season," said David Nathanson, FOX Soccer EVP and general manager. "FOX Soccer
is committed to providing soccer fans in America the best coverage possible,
and this extension helps us keep that commitment."
Fox Soccer has
been a partner of MLS since 2003.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.