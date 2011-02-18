Fox, MLS ExtendBroadcast Rights Deal

Fox Soccer has

extended its national broadcast rights agreement with Major League Soccer for

one year.

The channel will

air up to 31 regular season games plus three MLS Cup playoff matches including

a conference final as part of the deal. Twenty of those 31 games are exclusive

to Fox Soccer, and includes 15 Saturday night games and 14 on Friday nights.

"We're extremely pleased to be home to

MLS - the gold standard for soccer in the U.S. -- for our ninth straight

season," said David Nathanson, FOX Soccer EVP and general manager. "FOX Soccer

is committed to providing soccer fans in America the best coverage possible,

and this extension helps us keep that commitment."

Fox Soccer has

been a partner of MLS since 2003.