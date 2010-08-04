Fox LOOK Names New VPs

Fox LOOK has tapped Stephen Wong as SVP of business development and operations and Glen Hansen as VP of sales, the company announced Wednesday. LOOK, a unit of Fox Networks Group, focuses on the international licensing and production of unscripted programming.

Both will report to Fox LOOK President David Lyle.

"Fox LOOK is off to a great start and the additions of Stephen Wong and Glen Hansen, along with our development executive Noel Siegel, will strengthen our efforts around the world," said Lyle in a statement. "Stephen has demonstrated ingenuity and vision across a wide spectrum of entertainment platforms, and Glen is a tremendously experienced international entertainment sales executive with a proven record of achievement."

Wong, formerly a business and legal affairs consultant for companies like Sony Pictures Television and Fuse Network, is tasked with negotiating production partnerships deals in territories outside the U.S.

Hansen, who will start Sept. 1, will be responsible for working with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution to license Fox LOOK properties. He was previously SVP of sales and programming acquisitions for Target Entertainment Group (UK).