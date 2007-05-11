Fox Launches In-House Ad Agency

To Infinity, and beyond.

Fox Broadcasting has restructured its marketing and promotion department to create a new in-house advertising agency, Fox Infinity.

“The paradigm has changed as ‘Fox’ is defined by wherever our content lives," said Chris Carlisle, executive VP of marketing for Fox. "To maximize emerging media and content development opportunities, we streamlined our operations to be more strategic, adaptable, and productive. We also consolidated our design creation to present a consistent brand image across all platforms.”

Carlisle will head up the new operation and is bringing in two new deputies to lead the agency. Bill Bradford, previously VP of product management with Yahoo, will be joining Fox Infinity as senior VP of content strategy. In addition, Michael Vamosy of Fox sister network FX will be joining the agency as senior VP of design.

According to Fox, the new agency will not just provide services to Fox Broadcasting, but the entire network of media companies owned by Fox parent company News Corp.

