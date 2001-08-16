Fox Kids reveals fall sked

Fox Kids Network unveiled its new fall schedule, a lineup that includes five new series.

Fox Kids is rolling out its new Saturday morning lineup on Sept. 8 and the weekday schedule will start on Monday Sept. 10. New Saturday series include Transformers: Robots in Disguise (8 a.m. ET/PT), Medabots (9:30 a.m.), Moolah Beach (10 a.m.), The Ripping Friends (11 a.m.) and Alienators: Evolution Continues (11:30 a.m.).

Moolah Beach is a six-episode reality special that features 12 teens from across the country competing for $25,000. Transformers: Robots in Disguise will also air at 2:30 p.m. each weekday. - Joe Schlosser