Fox Kids Network rates

Fox Kids continues its winning ways against fellow broadcast competition. Fox Kids Network finished first in both kids 2-11 (2.8 rating/11 share) and kids 6-11 (3.5/13) on Saturday, Feb. 10, according to Nielsen Media Research. Digimon Digital Monsters led the way for Fox, averaging a 5.0/17 in kids 6-11 and a 3.7 rating in kids 2-11 at 10:30 a.m. ET/PT. - Joe Schlosser