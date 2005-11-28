Fox Kicks One Through the Uprights
By Ben Grossman
New York Giants kicker Jay Feely’s misses were a hit for Fox. With Feely missing three late field goals to produce a wild finish, Sunday’s late-afternoon NFL game between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks did a 17.6 overnight rating with a 31 share, the best NFL regular-season overnight since the last week of the 2002 season.
The 17.6 overnight marks Fox’s top rating for any program since last May’s American Idol finale.
