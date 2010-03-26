Trending

Fox Keen On Kevin Reilly

The Fox Broadcasting Company has given entertainment president Kevin Reilly a
three-year contract extension.

Reilly has been with the Fox network since July 2007 overseeing
the development of a number of successful new programs, including Fringe
and Glee.

Under Reilly's tenure, Fox has established itself as the
top-rated television network, thanks to long-running hits like American Idol
and Family Guy and newcomers like Glee and The Cleveland Show.

Before joining Fox Reilly was president of entertainment at
NBC, and had also been the president of entertainment for Fox sister cable network
FX, overseeing that channel's push toward original programming with The
Shield.