Fox Keen On Kevin Reilly

The Fox Broadcasting Company has given entertainment president Kevin Reilly a

three-year contract extension.

Reilly has been with the Fox network since July 2007 overseeing

the development of a number of successful new programs, including Fringe

and Glee.

Under Reilly's tenure, Fox has established itself as the

top-rated television network, thanks to long-running hits like American Idol

and Family Guy and newcomers like Glee and The Cleveland Show.

Before joining Fox Reilly was president of entertainment at

NBC, and had also been the president of entertainment for Fox sister cable network

FX, overseeing that channel's push toward original programming with The

Shield.