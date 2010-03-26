Fox Keen On Kevin Reilly
By Alex Weprin
The Fox Broadcasting Company has given entertainment president Kevin Reilly a
three-year contract extension.
Reilly has been with the Fox network since July 2007 overseeing
the development of a number of successful new programs, including Fringe
and Glee.
Under Reilly's tenure, Fox has established itself as the
top-rated television network, thanks to long-running hits like American Idol
and Family Guy and newcomers like Glee and The Cleveland Show.
Before joining Fox Reilly was president of entertainment at
NBC, and had also been the president of entertainment for Fox sister cable network
FX, overseeing that channel's push toward original programming with The
Shield.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.