Fox International Channels Creates Sports Division

Fox International Channels (FIC) announced Thursday the creation of a new sports division, FIC Sports.

FIC

Sports will now be in charge of the syndication of Fox Sports content

worldwide, and will be led by Peter Hutton, the newly-appointed senior

VP of FIC Sports. Along with sales executive Zoe Duffelen, the two will

be based in London and report to Hernan Lopez, president and CEO, FIC.

"As

FIC enters the sports syndication business, we are thrilled that an

executive of Peter's caliber has joined the company," said Lopez.

"Combining his extensive experience in dealing with international sports

television rights and the creative eye of a television producer, Peter

is uniquely qualified to lead this new endeavor."

Peter

Marco, VP, business & legal affairs will oversee FIC Sports'

business, legal and strategy departments and Josh Oakley, director of

acquisitions, will manages rights acquisitions and coordinate

operational needs.