Fox International Channels Creates Sports Division
Fox International Channels (FIC) announced Thursday the creation of a new sports division, FIC Sports.
FIC
Sports will now be in charge of the syndication of Fox Sports content
worldwide, and will be led by Peter Hutton, the newly-appointed senior
VP of FIC Sports. Along with sales executive Zoe Duffelen, the two will
be based in London and report to Hernan Lopez, president and CEO, FIC.
"As
FIC enters the sports syndication business, we are thrilled that an
executive of Peter's caliber has joined the company," said Lopez.
"Combining his extensive experience in dealing with international sports
television rights and the creative eye of a television producer, Peter
is uniquely qualified to lead this new endeavor."
Peter
Marco, VP, business & legal affairs will oversee FIC Sports'
business, legal and strategy departments and Josh Oakley, director of
acquisitions, will manages rights acquisitions and coordinate
operational needs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.