Fox has big shoes to fill -- its own

Fox Entertainment president Gail Berman said the network has "just completed

our best development season in years," but only ratings will tell if Fox can

maintain the momentum it generated last year with monster hits Joe

Millionaire and American Idol: Search for a Superstar.

Fox enters the 2003-04 season after having the best year in its history,

dominating in teens and adults 18-34 and finishing just behind NBC in the

all-important adults 18-49 demographic.

The wild card for Fox is Joe Millionaire II, airing Mondays at 8

p.m. this fall after baseball ends.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Hollywood Thursday, Berman said Joe Millionare

II will meet Fox’s expectations if it does half as well as the first one,

considering that the other broadcast networks may have drained enthusiasm for

the format with many Joe Millionaire copycats.

But because Joe Millionaire was the biggest success of the format, Fox

hopes it will maintain its audience, much as American Idol and

Survivor have done before it.

Fox will likely need very strong ratings from Joe Millionaire II if it

is to beat out the big three networks to win the season in adults 18-49.

Critics wondered whether Fox will keep American Juniors, a lower-rated

derivative of American Idol, on the schedule for fall.

Berman said while the network would love to see better ratings for the show,

it provides a good short-term fix for its time periods between baseball and

the launch of American Idol in January.

Four days after Fox premiered Japanese game-show spoof Banzai,

protesters from Japanese-American groups gathered outside the Renaissance

Hollywood Hotel to inform Fox that they take issue with the way the show

presents Japanese accents.

In response, Berman said Fox has retaped much of the narrative using Asian

actors and their real accents to make the dialogue as clear as possible while

being an accurate representation of the accent. Berman also said Fox stations

and the Fox network have gotten very little viewer mail regarding

Banzai.

Fox will premiere the third season of Emmy Award-nominated drama 24,

commercial-free and sponsored by Ford Motor Co., Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Fox is working with America Online Inc. on a co-marketing effort for The O.C., a

younger-skewing primetime soap the network is launching Tuesday, Aug. 5, prior to

the launch of the broadcast season. AOL will air music videos taped in

conjunction with the show and run them on AOL’s The O.C. Music

Showcase.

The O.C. is produced by Warner Bros., sister company to AOL, both of

which are owned by AOL Time Warner Inc.