Fox Gets Nothing But The Truth

Fox has picked up Colombian game show import Nothing But The Truth.

The game show routinely draws over 50 % of the total TV viewing population in Colombia, and has been syndicated in 23 other countries, including France, Italy and the UK.

In the show contestants are hooked up to a lie detector, and a host asks probing questions, all the contestant has to do is answer 21 questions truthfully, as determined by the lie detector, to win up to $500,000. As the stakes get higher, the questions get more revealing.

Potential questions could include: “Do you really like your mother in law?” “Have you ever lied to get a job?” “Do you really care about starving children in Africa?” or “Have you ever cheated on your spouse?”

Fox has not yet announced a host or premiere date for the show.