Fox Gets 'Naked' to Help Attract New Writers

As part of its search for new talent, Fox has established the "Creative Writer Development Division" to help the network scout prospective scribes.

The first initiative out of this division is Naked TV, in which Fox and the Naked Angels Theatre Company will host a four-week run of 8-10 short plays written by aspiring TV writers.

The public can view the performances from April 16 through May 9 at the Edgemar Center for the Arts in Santa Monica, Calif.

On April 23, Fox executives will show up to check them out.

The initiative was developed by Craig Erwich, executive VP of programming,and Stefani Relles, director of development. The show will be executive produced by Paul Eckstein, a member of Naked Angels.

