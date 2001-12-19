Trending

Fox gets Buffy creator's Firefly

Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator and executive producer Joss Whedon is
bringing a new science-fiction action series to Fox.

The network has given a 13-episode commitment to Firefly, a futuristic
series set around the crew of a spaceship.

Whedon's Mutant Enemy Productions and 20th Century Fox TV will produce
Firefly. The series is expected to debut on Fox next fall.