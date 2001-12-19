Fox gets Buffy creator's Firefly
Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator and executive producer Joss Whedon is
bringing a new science-fiction action series to Fox.
The network has given a 13-episode commitment to Firefly, a futuristic
series set around the crew of a spaceship.
Whedon's Mutant Enemy Productions and 20th Century Fox TV will produce
Firefly. The series is expected to debut on Fox next fall.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.