Fox Fox and TVG, It's Now Online Post Time

"They're off!" And they're on, online, that is.

Interactive horser acing cable network TVG Network will provide FoxSports.com with horse racing content including streaming video of live races and highlights as part of a new deal between the network and Fox Interactive Media.

The wide-ranging content agreement also calls for TVG to provide the Fox Sports site with analysis for premier racing events such as the Triple Crown series and the Breeders Cup World Thoroughbred Championships, as well as racing tips, picks, and handicapping information.

TVG will stream a selection of live races each day from its 60-plus member tracks.

TVG is a subsidiary of Gemstar-TV Guide International, in which News. Corp owns a stake.

