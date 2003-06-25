Fox fills top programming slot
Craig Erwich, senior drama-development executive at Fox, has been named
executive vice president of programming, Fox Entertainment president Gail
Berman said Tuesday.
"Craig has grown tremendously as an executive in the past couple of years," Berman said. "He
spent several years in the current department before taking over drama
development. That makes him uniquely qualified to take a greater leadership role
and assume the position overseeing both our development and current
programming."
Erwich had been a candidate to head News Corp.-owned cable network FX, a post
vacated by Kevin Reilly, who is leaving FX to become president of programming at
NBC.
Erwich instead fills a slot that had been vacant since last year, when David
Nevins left.
Erwich will head the drama, comedy and current-programming departments,
reporting to Berman, while Mike Darnell will continue as executive VP of
alternative programming at Fox, also reporting to Berman.
Erwich starts his job looking for new heads of drama and comedy -- he needs
to fill his old position and that of Tracy Katsky, Fox's former head of comedy
development, who said last week that she was leaving the network.
Marcy Ross, head of current programming, will report to Erwich. During his
tenure, Erwich developed Fox's hit drama 24.
He began at Fox in 1995 as director of current drama programming. Prior to
that, he was in development at Stephen J. Cannell Productions.
